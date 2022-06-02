Rising Covid cases in neighbouring states cause concern in TN, K’taka

CHENNAI: The rising Covid cases in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra have raised concerns in the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu health department.

Maharashtra recorded 1,081 Covid cases on Wednesday and the State Health Department has called it the highest spike after February 24.

Kerala has recorded 1,370 new Covid cases. Though 630 people have recovered, the death of six people succumbed to the infection. This was a cause of concern, said the health officials.

Sources in Karnataka health department said since there was heavy movement of people from both the states to Karnataka, especially capital Bengaluru, hence measures need to be initiated.

Meanwhile, cluster cases in Tamil Nadu have been pushing the daily tally in the past few days.

The State recorded 139 cases, highest in three months, with several college students testing positive for the virus at VIT campus.

On March 9, the State reported 147 cases, and the following day (March 10) had 129 cases. Later, the cases gradually decreased.

Now, the rising graph has become a concern for officials with State Health Secy Radhakrishnan writing to district Collectors on maintaining Covid appropriate protocol.

He also warned that Covid cases in Chennai and its suburbs are on the rise.

