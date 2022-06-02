Govt moots amendment to social media rules

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to set up an appellate committee to look into appeals filed by individuals against the decisions of grievance officers of social media platforms.

Besides, the panel has to dispose of the appeals within 30 days of receiving them and its decision will be binding on the intermediaries or the large social media companies concerned, according to a notification to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The proposed move assumes significance against the backdrop of instances of accounts, including that of celebrities, being blocked by social media platforms such as Twitter for alleged violation of respective community guidelines.

“The Central Government shall constitute one or more Grievance Appellate Committees, which shall consist of a Chairperson and such other Members, as the Central Government may, by notification in the official gazette,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said in the draft notification.

The aggrieved person can appeal against the decision of the grievance officer concerned before the committee within 30 days of receipt of the order. “The Grievance Appellate Committee shall deal with such appeal expeditiously and shall make an endeavor to dispose of the appeal finally within 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of the appeal. Every order passed by the Grievance Appellate Committee shall be complied with by the concerned intermediary,” the draft notification said.

The committee will provide an alternate grievances redressal mechanism but the complainant will also have the right to seek judicial remedy on the grievance at any point of time, as per the draft notification issued on June 1.