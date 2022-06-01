India reports 2,745 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths

NEW DELHI: India registered a slight rise in Covid-19 infections as it recorded 2,745 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, against 2,338 reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, six Covid fatalities were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,24,636.

Meanwhile, active caseload has slightly risen to 18,386 infections, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

With 2,236 patients getting cured of the contagion in the same time span, total number of recoveries reached 4,26,17,810. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate declined to 0.60 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.63 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,55,314 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.08 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.57 crore, achieved via 2,45,81,371 sessions.

Over 3.40 crore adolescents have been administered first dose of Covid-19 since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.