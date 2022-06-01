In video, team rushes KK to hospital in Kolkata hours before death

Several on social media claim the Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata was overcrowded and the heat became oppressive during the concert.

One of the fan shared a post. It read "The AC was not working at Nazrul Mancha, he had a performance at the same place yesterday. He did complain yesterday as well, because he was sweating profusely. First of all it's not an open auditorium, and when the venue is charging so much money atleast they should keep a check on their appliances. If you watch the video closely, you can literally see the way he was sweating and brushing off the sweat. He was literally requesting the management to switch on the AC and switch off some of the lights. He was saying "Pichwara jal raha hai". People literally broke the gates and entered the auditorium without any pass. What was the management doing? Where was the security? Just imagine the heat of Kolkata, and then a closed auditorium with such a big crowd with no AC working and you are singing like crazy at the top of your voice. The heart attack was not normal, I am shocked like shocked. Idk what to say."