Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral at native village, massive crowd gather

CHENNAI: Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala got tearful farewell in ancestral village. A huge crowd joined the funeral procession of the singer in Punjab's Mansa.
The last rites of the singer will be performed today.
Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead while he was driving his SUV in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.
A huge crowd of people reached for the last glimpse of the singer, where his body was taken on a tractor-trailer.
Earlier today, Sidhu's family took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital. The body was sent for a post-mortem to the hospital.
On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources. Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the assailants in killing Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.