Sidhu Moose Wala's family takes his body home post autopsy

MANSA: The family of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

The body was sent for a post-mortem to the hospital. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab yesterday evening, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the security cover of 420 people, including him.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources. Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the assailants in killing Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.