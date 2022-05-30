Durga Vahini: Kerala women booked for carrying swords during rally

CHENNAI: An FIR was registered by the Aryancode police in Thiruvananthapuram district after a few girls carried swords during a rally conducted by Durga Vahini, an organisation of Hindu girls and women affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

According to the police, girls around 15 years old were taking part in the rally conducted on May 22 near Neyyattinkara.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon, provocation with intent to cause riot and under the Arms Act.

In a press note the VHP said that the rally was Pathasanjalanam (route march) and the women were representing armed Goddess Durga and the swords were fake.

“Durga Vahini had been conducting programme inside and outside the country for many decades. This case was registered so that Pinarayi Vijayan could appease voters belonging to the minority community. We will organise such marches again against Love jihad and anti-nationals,” said the statement by VHP state president Viji Thampi and general secretary V R Rajasekharan said.