8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the last eight years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is committed to fulfilling its pursuit of service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a link to a section on the NaMo app, which showcases the BJP-led government's "eight years of service" through innovative ways, including a quiz, a word search, a guess-the-image section and more.

"The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"There's an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I'd urge you all, especially my young friends, to have a look," he added.

PM Modi first assumed the prime minister's office on May 26, 2014, while he was sworn-in for a second term on May 30, 2019.

Addressing a press conference here to mark eight years of the PM Modi government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda said "seva, sushasan and garib kalyan" (service, good governance and welfare of poor) are the soul of this government.

PM Modi will participate in the "Garib Kalyan Sammelan" in Shimla, marking the completion of eight years of his government, and directly interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes.