685 qualify civil services exam, women secure top three ranks: UPSC

The written or main part of the examination was conducted in January, 2022, and the interviews were held in April and May this year, it said.

The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, it said.

"UPSC has a 'facilitation counter' near examination hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 23385271/23381125 /23098543," the Commission said.

Results are also available on the UPSC's website -- www.upsc.gov.in.

"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," it said.