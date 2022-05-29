Govt withdraws advisory to not share Aadhaar photocopies

NEW DELHI: The government has withdrawn a UIDAI advisory that cautioned the general public against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organization.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said it is withdrawing the press release as it can lead to misinterpretation.

''The release advised the people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number, can be used.

''However, given the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,'' the statement said.