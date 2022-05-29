Active Covid cases in India rise to 17,087

NEW DELHI: With 2,828 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,31,53,043, while the active cases increased to 17,087, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,11,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 193.28 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. The 14 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and one from Jharkhand.