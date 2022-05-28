National

Visa scam case: MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI HQ on 3rd day

Karti Chidambaram said, “Test Match takes place for 5 days, this is only day 3. I have written to the Speaker, I'm awaiting to hear from the Speaker."
Congress MP Karti ChidambaramANI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrived at CBI headquarters for the 3rd consecurtive day, in connection with the alleged visa scam case

Last week, the federal probe agency had conducted raids at 10 locations across the nation, including the house of former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram, father of Karti Chidambaram.

Later that day, Chidambaram had criticised the CBI's move saying he was not named in the FIR.

