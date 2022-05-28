Visa scam case: MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI HQ on 3rd day

CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrived at CBI headquarters for the 3rd consecurtive day, in connection with the alleged visa scam case

He said, “Test Match takes place for 5 days, this is only day 3. I have written to the Speaker, I'm awaiting to hear from the Speaker."

Last week, the federal probe agency had conducted raids at 10 locations across the nation, including the house of former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram, father of Karti Chidambaram.

Later that day, Chidambaram had criticised the CBI's move saying he was not named in the FIR.