Goal to ensure 100 pc coverage of benefits of schemes: Modi

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."

"Our government is running a campaign to ensure the schemes become 100 per cent accessible to the citizens. When the goal is to provide facilities to every citizen, then discrimination also ends, there is no scope for corruption. In eight years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions," he stated.