National

88 pc of adult population in India fully vaccinated against Covid

"Over 88 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against #Covid. Congratulations India! Keep following Covid appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated," Mandaviya said in a tweet.
88 pc of adult population in India fully vaccinated against Covid
India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 (1,93,13,41,918) crores as per the provisional reports by 7 am today. Representative image
PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday informed that over 88 per cent of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated against Covid.

"Over 88 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against #Covid. Congratulations India! Keep following Covid appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

According to a recent report by the Health Ministry, India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 (1,93,13,41,918) crores as per the provisional reports by 7 am today.

The ministry also informed that 4,47,637 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the country's total active caseload to 16,308 with the daily positivity rate standing at 0.60 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent.

India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 (1,93,13,41,918) crores as per the provisional reports by 7 am today.
India logs 2,685 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 0.60 pc

The nationwide Covid vaccination programme was started by the Central government on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with the Covid vaccines free of cost.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

India
covid cases
India Covid 19
India COVID-19 cases
India Covid
Active Covid cases in India
adult population in India
India covid vaccinations
India fully vaccinated

Related Stories

No stories found.