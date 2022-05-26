India logs 2,628 new Covid cases and 18 deaths

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported 2,628 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is 23.7 per cent higher than yesterday, the case toll has reached 4,31,44,820 in the country.

18 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,24,525.

India's active caseload stood at 15,414 while the recovery rate was at 98.75 per cent.

With 2,167 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 4,26,04,881 across the country. The maximum number of cases have been reported from the states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, India has administered a total of 13,13,687 doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of doses to 1,92,82,03,555. A total of 4,52,580 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.