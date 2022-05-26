In a first since independence, Assam's tea estates get high schools

SONITPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated six Adarsha Vidyalayas (Model School) in different tea estates of Assam's Sonitpur district.

This is the first time since Independence that Assam's tea estates have gotten a High school.

Asserting "access to education" as the government's priority, the CM said, "14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam."

As a part of the state government's historic decision to set up 119 model schools in the state's tea garden areas, Sarma inaugurated Adarsha Vidyalayas in Naharani Tea Estate, Phulbari and Thakurbari Tea Estates in Sonitpur.

According to Sarma, 96 such Model Schools have already been established in the tea gardens. Stating that these schools will be named after renowned personalities from different socio-cultural backgrounds, such as Swahid Mangri Orang, Loknayak Omeo Kumar Das and Swahid Hemlal Kalindi, he said, "these schools will give a huge boost to education and ensure a holistic development of the Tea community."

"Starting as high schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas will offer HS courses next year. While eight teachers have been appointed in each school, around 15,000 students have been enrolled. From next year, these Adarsha Vidyalayas will impart Mathematics and Science lessons in English, while Social Science and Assamese will be taught in Assamese. This will enable the students to learn in their mother language and also help them explore the world," he said in a tweet.