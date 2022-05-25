Abhilasha Barak becomes first woman combat aviator in Army Aviation

CHENNAI: The Indian Army on Wednesday said that Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join #ArmyAviationCorps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training.
Captain Barak's achievement has been described as a "Golden Letter Day" in the history of Indian Army Aviation. The post shared on Instagram featured a couple of pictures from the ceremony.
It read, "The note, attached to the social media upload, read, "Golden letter day in the history of Indian Army aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. "Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons."
Check the post here: