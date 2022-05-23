Rain, thunderstorm bring down temperature sharply in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI: Giving respite from the scorching sun, thunderstorms and rain brought down the temperature drastically in Delhi NCR on Monday morning.

Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed over Delhi NCR on Monday morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature.

"Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius," said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD predicted the rain and thunderstorm to continue in Delhi NCR for the next two hours.

"Thundershower with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR," said IMD.