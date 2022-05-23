PM Modi, Softbank's Son discuss more investments after big tech bets

TOKYO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son met on Monday to discuss more investments by the country's biggest tech backer, as a startup boom appears to cool in India amid worries about the global economy. The Japanese firm has injected more than $14 billion into India's tech industry, including in payments app Paytm whose market value has sunk since listing in Mumbai in November.

Fundraising has become much more difficult this year for Indian startups after attracting a record $35 billion in 2021, while Softbank this month posted a record $26.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund investment arm. "Further propelling Japanese investments in India," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said on Twitter posting pictures of Modi and Son in a meeting in Tokyo.

Bagchi said talks focused on "Softbank's future participation in India in technology, energy, finance, R&D, etc" without giving details. In a video statement shared by New Delhi after the meeting, Son said India was growing "very quickly" and had become the third-biggest generator of startups in the world.