No Monkeypox case reported in Mumbai so far: BMC

MUMBAI: No case of Monkeypox has been reported in Mumbai so far, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Monday.

"As on date (May 23, 2022), no suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Mumbai," said BMC in a notification.

The BMC informed that Airport authorities are screening the passengers coming from endemic and non-endemic countries showing outbreaks.

For isolation of suspected cases separate ward at Kasturba Hospital is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent to NIV Pune laboratory.