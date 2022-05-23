Navjot Singh Sidhu taken to hospital for medical check-up

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to a lack of evidence in the case and giving the benefit of the doubt.

It was then challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment.

Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu allegedly beat up Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death.