Closer Ind-Japan cooperation key pillar for secure Indo-Pacific: Modi

TOKYO: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day Japan visit on Monday, he underscored the importance of closer India-Japan cooperation and said this partnership is a key pillar of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister arrived in Tokyo today at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

His visit includes the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interaction with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora. Upon his arrival, he received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.

"Japan's Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome," PM Modi said in a tweet.