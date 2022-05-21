In UK, Rahul slams Modi rule; BJP hits back

NEW DELHI: New Delhi: The “deep state” in India is “chewing” the Indian state much like in Pakistan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in a frontal attack on the Modi government.

The BJP, in a backlash, accused Rahul Gandhi of harming India in his “hate” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged his frequent critical remarks about the country from foreign soils amounted to “betraying” it.

During an interactive session at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London on Friday, Gandhi said, “India is not in a good place and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t listen. The soul of India is under attack from the BJP and “a soul without a voice means nothing and what has happened is that India’s voice has been crushed.”

Gandhi alleged India’s voice has been crushed by the institutional framework of the country itself which is becoming

parasitical.