Gyanvapi mosque case: "Selective leaks must stop," says SC over video survey

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday while hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case, said, "forget there is mosque on one side and temple on the other. Suppose there is a Parsi temple and there is a cross in the corner of the area. Does the presence of 'agyari' make the cross agyari or agyari Christian? This hybrid character is not unknown."
"Let us keep the mosque and temple aside for one moment. But a hybrid structure is not unknown in India. The presence of a cross does not make a Zoroastrian faith a place of Christian worship and vice-versa," says Supreme Court.
"Selective leaks must stop. Things are being leaked to the press. It was to be submitted in Court. Court has to open it," says Supreme Court.
After removing Mishra on Tuesday, the court had appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner.
SC informed the trial will be heard by Varanasi district court judge.
The top court said the interim order protecting of shivling and facilitating Wuzu would continue.
We're very happy with order: Adv Vishnu Jain, Hindu side's lawyer.