DGCA grants Air Operator Certificate to Jet Airways, operations resume

NEW DELHI: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Jet Airways which can now resume flight operations.

A senior DGCA official told ANI that the airline had been granted AOC.

The airline had on May 17 conducted the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including DGCA officials.

"The airline has completed all requisite operations that require the grant of air operator certificate (AOC) by aviation regulator DGCA," said the official.

Earlier, on May 15 the airlines had conducted the first set of three proving flights with 18 people on board, including DGCA officials.