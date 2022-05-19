India reports 2,364 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India has reported a total of 2,364 fresh coronavirus cases across the country on Thursday (the last 24 hours) and 10 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 5,24,303.

India's active caseload currently stands at 15,419 after seeing a dip of 228 cases from the previous day. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country's total positive cases. Consequently, 2,582 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours which means that India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.75%. The overall tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,89,841.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.50%. The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,77,570 coronavirus tests being conducted. A total number of 84,54,04,172 cumulative tests have been conducted so far since the start of the virus in India.

The vaccination drive in the country has touched 1,91,79,96,905 as per the government records so far. Out of this, more than 3,22,66,248 adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, a drive that began on March 16, 2022.