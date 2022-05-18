Reining in food insecurity

NEW DELHI: Last week, the Centre opted for an unprecedented measure involving a ban on export of wheat. The idea was to rein in the price of wheat, which has spiked in the backdrop of the heat wave that has engulfed large swathes of India and directly impacted farmers in the second largest wheat producing nation globally. The prices of wheat and wheat flour have risen by an average of 14%-20% over the past one year.

On Tuesday, the Centre offered some relaxations regarding the ban, stating that consignments that are already with customs on or before May 13 can go through. Export orders for which irrevocable letters of credit have been issued prior to the date of this notification, will also be honoured. This measure was undertaken to safeguard the food security of India’s 1.4 bn strong population and the foodgrain requirements of neighbouring and vulnerable nations.

The government had expressed concerns over its buffer stock of wheat, about 20 mn tonnes that had been significantly depleted by the pandemic. This stock is aimed at helping millions of poor families in the form of handouts, and to avert any potential famine. As much as 50% of India’s wheat exports are directed towards Bangladesh. India’s ban set off a domino effect in motion as wheat prices in the European market hit a record high earlier this week. The G7 criticised India’s move saying that such measures would worsen the crisis of rising commodity prices. It was only a few months ago that wheat prices in the international market had surged owing to supply fears after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Ukraine previously accounted for 12% of the global wheat exports.

Shortages in fertilisers coupled with poor harvests have catalysed global inflation, and raised apprehensions of impending famines and social unrest in poorer nations. The impact was evident in Sri Lanka where the economy and political infrastructure have come apart at the seams. Nationwide protests following petrol, foodgrain and medicine shortage have torn down the ruling administration and led to the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

This is not a local phenomenon as food shortages are being witnessed in many developed nations too. France was mulling the issuance of food coupons to economically challenged families in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. In Spain, supermarkets had rationed out the supply of sunflower oil, the key supplier of it being Ukraine. In the UK, a fast food chain had run short of tomatoes and had limited the number of slices that go into each burger. Many fish and chips shops also closed owing to the rise in price of cooking oil and white fish, as supplies from Russia and Ukraine slowed down.

It may be noted that India had previously said that it was in a position to help plug some of the supply shortages precipitated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Centre had also planned on increasing exports this financial year to 10 million tonnes from seven million tonnes. However, owing to the scorching heat wave in north India, the government has been compelled to forecast that its wheat output would dip at least five percent this year from 109 million tonnes in 2021. Despite being a marginal player, India’s assurances of exports from its buffer stocks of wheat had offered the global markets a limited sense of relief in hopes that it would help ease prices and tackle shortages in the long run. Now with the ban on wheat exports, that safety net is off.