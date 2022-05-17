Secure Shivling but allow Muslims to pray: SC on Gyanvapi row

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court which hear on Tuesday the plea of the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, ordered that the area where shivling is found shall be protected and shall not in any manner restrict or impede the entry of Muslims to mosque for namaz or religious observances.

The next hearing has been scheduled on Thursday.

The court also questioned where exactly the Shivling was found to which Solicitar General Tushar Meha said that they were awaiting a report. "Where exactly was the Shivling found?" Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The top court said that DM Varanasi shall ensure that the area where the Shivling is reported to be found, shall be duly protected.

A local court in Varanasi on Monday directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a Shivling was reportedly found during a court-mandated videography survey, which concluded after three days.

The Supreme Court had on Friday last refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey.

Three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team carried out the survey.

Important points to note:

1) Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sumbmitted that he was told by the son of Hari Shankar Jain that he had cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital.

2) When Justice Chandrachud asked where exactly was the shiv ling found, SG said that they haven't seen the report.

3) Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra removed from his post appointed by the Varanasi Court.

4) The court also gave two more days to the commission to submit the survey report.

5) Supreme Court says the trial court directed the DM Varanasi to seal the premises where Shivling was found and entry into the Wazu khana was restricted and said that it will not be used and only 20 people will be allowed for prayers.

6) "If a shiv ling is found, we have to maintain a balance. We will direct the District Magistrate to ensure protection of the place without restricting Muslims from praying," said Justice Chandrachud.

7) Secure Shivling but allow Muslims to pray says, SC on Gyanvapi row.

8) The next hearing has been scheduled for May 19.

9) No papers before us, need assistance from UP govt.