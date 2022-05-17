'Time of CBI raids was interesting': Chidambaram tweets

CHENNAI: Soon after CBI raided 7 premises belonging to Congress leader P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram, the former union minister said that the timing of the search was interesting.

The CBI has filed a fresh case against MP Karti Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011, officials said on Tuesday.

Reacting to this, Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote, "This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused.

The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting."