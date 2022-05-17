'Time of CBI raids was interesting': Chidambaram tweets

CHENNAI: Soon after CBI raided 7 premises belonging to Congress leader P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram, the former union minister said that the timing of the search was interesting.
The CBI has filed a fresh case against MP Karti Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011, officials said on Tuesday.
Reacting to this, Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote, "This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused.
The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting."
The CBI on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at 9 locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residences in Chennai and Delhi, they said.
The searches are being conducted at three locations in Chennai, three in Mumbai and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha, they added.
A CBI team also visited the official residence of Karti Chidambaram and senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram at Lodhi Estate here, the officials said.