Seven detained under Goondas Act in Vellore, Tiruchy for kidnap, waylaying

VELLORE: A five-member gang which threatened to kidnap the relatives of a person who had an extra marital affair with one of the gang members were detained under the Goondas Act by Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian on Monday. The five member of the gang were Baskar (25), Ashok (39), Madhavan (27), Manaibalan (26) all of Chennai and Imran (30) of the Erikuthi locality in Pernambut. Police also seized 5 kg ganja, Rs 3.50 lakh cash and 472 grams gold jewelry during their arrest in February earlier. Meanwhile in Tiruchy, police detained two notorious anti-socials arrested for assault and waylaying cases under Goondas Act. P Manikandan (22) was involved in waylaying and assault cases across various stations, while another person G Hemeswaran (21) was involved in threatening the people in public and attacked a shopkeeper.