Section 144 imposed in MP after clash over Hanuman idol

NEEMUCH: Section 144 has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch city after dispute arose between two groups over the installation of a Hanuman statue.

This happened after a group of men allegedly installed a Hanuman statue in a dargah in the Old Court area.

"People of one community alleged that a temple is being constructed on a dargah," said Neemuch Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma.

"This led to a fight. Both the sides pelted stones at each other. The police used force to control the situation," added the SP.

Following this, Additional District Magistrate of Neemuch, Neha Meena issued a prohibitory order imposing a complete ban on organising procession, dharna, or gathering without prior permission.

The order also prohibits use of loudspeakers in the area. This incident happened at a time when the country is already witnessing an uproar over Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case.