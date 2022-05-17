Pondy AIADMK concerned over mushrooming gambling houses

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK Puducherry unit has expressed concern over the increase of gambling houses in Union Territory, particularly in Yanam region on Monday.

There is mushrooming of the gambling houses and the owners of houses were from outside Puducherry. A close vigil should be maintained to ensure that Union Territory of Puducherry is free from gambling activities, Party East wing Secretary A Anbalagan said in a release here.

He also expressed concern over unchecked rise in incidents of sale of ganja by a group of persons in Puducherry and urged the NR Congress-BJP government to invoke provisions of Goondas Act to punish ganja peddlers.

Anbalagan alleged that during the previous Congress-DMK coalition government, there was ganja activities in Puducherry and added the present NDA government led by N Rangasamy is leaving no stone unturned to punish the ganja peddlers.

Inspector General of Police NJ Chandran is handling the offences of ganja business in an efficient manner, he added.

Anbalagan further said that if a person is found to be engaged in ganja sales for more than once, the Goondas Act should be invoked against them.