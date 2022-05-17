Grandchild within a year or Rs 5 cr: Indian couple sues son

The duo said that they have no money left after educating their son and financing his training in America.

“We got them married in 2016 in the hope of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, we just wanted a grandchild," Prasad added.

"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially and personally. We have demanded ₹ 2.5 crore each from my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," he said.

Prasads' lawyer in their petition against their son said that the case portrays the truth of society. "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of ₹ 5 crore," said lawyer AK Srivastava.