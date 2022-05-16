'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi well, claim Hindu lawyers

VARANASI: As the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed on Monday, the Hindu side advocates claimed that a 'shivling' had been found inside the well.

Lawyer Vishnu Jain said he would go to the civil court to seek its protection. An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the shivling is Nandi faced.

"The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter," he added. Heavy security was deployed as the court-appointed committee reached the spot to conduct the survey on Monday. Nearly 65 per cent of the exercise was completed on Sunday. The advocate commissioners will submit their report to the court on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the survey of the areas of the mosque which, according to lawyers Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Jain, used to be a part of the temple was done.