India logs 2,202 fresh Covid cases, witnesses steady dip

NEW DELHI: India continued to witness a dip in the new Covid cases, as the country reported 2,202 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The daily positivity rate of the country witnessed a minor rise from 0.61 per cent on Sunday to 0.74 per cent on Monday, while the weekly positivity rate declined from 0.62 per cent yesterday to 0.59 per cent today. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 17,317 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 2,550 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,82,243. The recovery rate currently is 98.74 per cent. According to the Ministry, a total of 27 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country climbed to 5,24,241.

As far as the Covid vaccination is concerned, 3,10,218 vaccine shots were administered in the last 24 hours. The country has administered 1,91,37,34,314 vaccine jabs so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The country has tested 84.41 crore tests so far, out of which 2,97,242 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.