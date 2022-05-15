Delhi Fire Department confirms 'Narela Blaze under complete control'

NEW DELHI: After hours of struggle, the fire at Narela's plastic granulation factory in Delhi has been brought 'under complete control', the Delhi fire Department confirmed on Sunday.

The factory had caught fire on Saturday night. "The fire was caused due to the short circuit. Here, no casualties and reports of injury have been reported," confirmed Station Officer of Delhi Fire Department, Om Prakash.

"We received a call at 9.10 PM on Saturday and we medium the call on the spot where 20 fire tenders were already working.

We relieved them at 3 AM. This time, eight fire tenders were available here," he added.