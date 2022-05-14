Stalin condoles death of victims of Mundka fire accident

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Mundka fire accident in Delhi.

A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.

Stalin said, "Extremely pained by the tragic loss of so many lives in #DelhiFire accident.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery." he tweeted.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of a building which is an office of CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. The owners of the company are in police custody.