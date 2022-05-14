SpiceJet's new rule to charge for boarding card, Scindia to examine

CHENNAI: Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet has set up a new rule, according to which if a person wishes to get a boarding card at the check in counter, they will need to pay extra.
A netizen complained about the same on twitter and added, "This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what’s consumer forum doing!@flyspicejet”.
The user in a thread also added, "This is against public policy of india- what if a consumer doesn’t have a smart phone! Do you charge a consumer extra for a ticket that he already paid for! Charging for issuing a boarding pass that an airline is obligated to issue over and above the ticket price is totally against the public interest!" tagging National Consumer Helpline, PMO India and Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet.
Following to which another user tagged, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the tweet.
The Civil Aviation Minister in his tweet has stated, “Agreed, will examine this asap!”