Delhi temperatures 'above normal', severe heatwave warning issued

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “severe heatwave” warning for the national capital over the weekend as Delhi reports temperatures ranging from 40-46 degrees Celsius.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana Delhi on May 14 and 15; over Uttar Pradesh on May 14 with heatwave conditions in some/isolated parts on May 15,” the Met department said in its release.

A severe heatwave condition warning has been issued for Punjab and Haryana too. Red and orange warnings have been issued for parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Speaking with ANI, IMD’s Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, the temperature is “much higher than normal these days”.

“Severe heatwave prevailing in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha. Temperatures are ranging from 40-46 degrees Celsius, which is above normal temperature,” he told ANI.

Mahapatra informed that the heatwave will continue for today and tomorrow, and will gradually decrease from May 16 onwards due to a western disturbance in northwest India on the night of May 15.

“Rainfall with thunderstorms are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand along with adjoining plains of north India. Thereafter, temperatures will decrease and heatwave will abate,” he added.

Meanwhile, amid the heatwave conditions, Delhi’s power demand touched 6,572 MW on Wednesday, the highest ever in the month of May for the city.

The city’s peak power demand not only clocked the season’s highest of 6,572 MW at 3:30 pm on May 11 but also the highest ever in the month of May.

On May 1, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to the States and Union Territories urging them to disseminate the guideline document ‘National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses’ to all districts for effective management of heat-related issues amid the rising temperatures.