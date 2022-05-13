Russia-Ukraine war: India to resume Embassy in Kyiv

KYIV: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Poland, would resume its operation in Kyiv from May 17. "The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv w.e.f. 17 May 2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13 due to the deteriorating security situation in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. While conveying the decision to temporarily relocate the embassy to Poland, MEA had said the situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the MEA had said. Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in the last week of February this year which resulted in a large-scale humanitarian situation. Under operation Ganga, India had facilitated the safe return of 22,500 Indian nationals, most of them students, studying in various universities in Ukraine.

India on Thursday reiterated its stand for diplomacy amid the Ukraine conflict and said humanitarian measures should not be politicized at a time when the impact of the situation on the education of children has been severe. Addressing the UNSC briefing on Ukraine, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador R Ravindra also said the food security challenges emanating from the Ukraine conflict require India to respond by going beyond the existing constraints.

"Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives, especially those of women and children," he said.