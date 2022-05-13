MHA asks states to recommend names for President's Police Medal on I-Day

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states, Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central agencies to recommend names for the award of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

Dispatched on May 10, the letter mentioned that all recommendations needed to be submitted by May 15 and that the matter should be given "top priority".

The letter was sent to home secretaries of all the states and UTs except Meghalaya, Mizoram and Lakshadweep; and to the Directors General of Police of all the states and UTs.

A similar letter was also sent to the Directors Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Special Protection Group (SPG) and North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA). Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Assam Rifles (through LOAR) were also asked to recommend names of eligible candidates on time.

The secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Cabinet Secretary were also asked to select names and sent it to the MHA timely.

Similar letters were also sent on March 3 and April 20 this year too. "Please refer to this Ministry's letter of even number dated March 3, 2022, and subsequent letter dated April 20, 2022, on the subject cited above vide which recommendations have been called for by May 15, 2022, and to say that the same has not been received till date," says the letter.

"It is, therefore, requested that the deadline fixed vide above referred letters for submission of recommendations relating to the subject cited awards may kindly be adhered strictly," It mentions. "It is again reiterated that recommendations received after May 15, 2022, shall not be entertained by this Ministry. This may be accorded TOP PRIORITY."