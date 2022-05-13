India declares one-day state mourning after death of UAE President

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Friday said that one-day state mourning will be observed over the passing away of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 14, 2022 throughout India," the Ministry of Home Affairs communication to all Ministries, States and the Union Territories said.