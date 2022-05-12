Singing national anthem mandatory in UP madrasas from today

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board has made singing of the National Anthem mandatory at madrasas before the start of classes from today. "Madarsa education crucial for minorities. When the national anthem is sung, students would learn society's values. The government is working for the upliftment of Madarsa education. Now Madarsa students study religious scriptures alongside math, science, and computer," said Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Council in its meeting on March 24 decided to make singing the National Anthem mandatory at madrasas before the start of classes from the new academic session. The madrasas were closed from March 30 to May 11 due to Ramzan. The classes have been resumed on Thursday. Now students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh madrasas have to sing the National Anthem along with other payers before the beginning of classes.