International Nurses Day: Celebrities, politicians wish nurses

CHENNAI: International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every year on May 12 on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. Our frontline warriors, our nursing staff, who stood firm to protect millions of lives during the pandemic, are celebrated today. Nurses have been heroes for doing a compassionate job of saving and curing patients since the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the planet.

In this context, Chief Minister Stalin took to his Twitter page and congratulated healthcare workers.

"Congratulations to all #InternationalNursesDay nurses who make an essential contribution to the medical field! We appreciate the admirable work of the nurse who heals the wounds of patients with motherhood! Our government will fulfill their reasonable demands!," the tweet read.