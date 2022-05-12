International Nurses Day: Celebrities, politicians wish nurses

CHENNAI: International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every year on May 12 on the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. Our frontline warriors, our nursing staff, who stood firm to protect millions of lives during the pandemic, are celebrated today. Nurses have been heroes for doing a compassionate job of saving and curing patients since the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the planet.
In this context, Chief Minister Stalin took to his Twitter page and congratulated healthcare workers.
"Congratulations to all #InternationalNursesDay nurses who make an essential contribution to the medical field! We appreciate the admirable work of the nurse who heals the wounds of patients with motherhood! Our government will fulfill their reasonable demands!," the tweet read.
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam said, “Happy Dear World Nurses' Day to the nurses who do great service to protect people who do not consider themselves as compassionate and selfish as their mothers and live in good health! I pay tribute to the dedication of the nurses who worked tirelessly day and night during the Corona period. ”
PM Narendra Modi also appreciated the role of Nurses for their vital role and said "International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating Covid. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families."
