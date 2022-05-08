Tomato flu haunts Kerala: Symptoms& measures

CHENNAI: Amid rise in Covid cases in India and the latest Shawarma-scare, in Kerala, 'Tomato flu' is spreading in children under the age of five. In Kollam alone, 82 people have been infected and the health department is monitoring closely.

Children have been suffering from fever for a few days in Kollam district of Kerala. Their test, upon hospitalisation, revealed that they were suffering from a new type of fever called 'Tomato flu'.

What is 'Tomato flu'?

'Tomato flu' is the most common undiagnosed fever in India, people with the disease may experience rashes and skin irritation and dehydration. The condition causes blister resembling tomatoes, gives the flu its name.

'Tomato flu' in Kerala

The worst affected areas in Kerala are Kollam, Neduvathur, Anchal and Aryankavu. Thus, the health department is camping in these areas and taking preventive measures, the flu only impacts children under the age of five. Also, awareness campaigns have been launched in villages and Anganwadis. Anganwadi centers in many places have been closed as a precaution to prevent the spread of tomato fever.

Symptoms of 'Tomato flu'

1)High fever

2) Body aches

3) Tiredness

4) Colour change in hands and legs

5) Joint pain

6) mouth irritation, making it difficult to consume food.

How to prevent it?

This 'Tomato flu' is a viral infection. Though the condition isn't alarming, we need to maintain caution.

1) Stay hydrated by drinking boiled water.

2) Do not let the blisters, caused by Tomato flu, crack.

3) Avoid close contact with the infected person.

4) Important for the infected person to stay hygienic.