Two fishermen die after inhaling toxic gas inside a well

MEDININAGAR: Two fishermen died after inhaling toxic gas inside a well in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Bhusahi village when two fishermen entered the 30 feet deep and 10 feet wide well to catch fish. The deceased were identified as Patali Singh (37) and Ramchandra Choudhary (40), they said.

Medininagar (rural) police station in-charge Kamlesh Kumar said that the fishermen reared fish inside the well. "They entered the well to catch fish where toxic carbon monoxide gas was already spread. Prima facie it appears that they died due to inhalation of toxic gas," he said.

Police recovered the bodies and forwarded them to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.