Massive fire at Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur

JAMSHEDPUR: A massive fire broke out at a coke plant of Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10.20 am today after a blast in a battery. Several fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Two persons were injured in the fire and shifted to hospital for treatement. Another person was also admitted to the hospital following complaints of chest pain.

“Today, at around 10:20 am (IST), there was a blast in the foul gas line at Battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, Battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process. The ambulance and fire tenders immediately reached the incident site and the area has been cordoned off. The situation has been brought to control,” said Tata Steel’s statement.

Two of the contract employees sustained minor injuries, and were sent to TMH for treatment. Another employee who complained of chest pain was also sent to TMH for observation. Their condition is stable. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities and an investigation to assess the cause is underway,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the incident and said that the Jamshedpur district administration is working in coordination with Tata Steel management for the immediate medical treatment of the injured.