"Kerala has become breeding centre for Islamic terrorism": J P Nadda

KOZHIKODE: BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday accused the Left government in Kerala of "encouraging Islamic terrorism", claiming that the southern state has become a "breeding centre" for the same under its rule.

Addressing a rally organised by the saffron party in Kozhikode, the BJP chief alleged that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government always gives an impression that they treat every section of society equally but their policy is "pseudo secularism" -- to give special treatment to one section of the society and try to divide other sections.

However, the BJP president did not mention anything about the Left government's ambitious semi-high speed K-Rail project, also known as SilverLine, against which the saffron party has been organising widespread protests across the state.

"The Left government gives an impression that they consider all sections of the society and that they are neutral. But they are encouraging Islamic terrorism. The Islamic terrorism is getting patronage of the CPI(M) government and Kerala has become the breeding centre for Islamic terrorism," Nadda said.

He alleged that religious communities, especially Christians in Kerala, are concerned about the demographic changes taking place in the southern state.

"I would also like to share with you that the Kerala society at large is in discomfort. The Kerala society at large is uncomfortable and disturbed because of the fast demographic changes which are taking place. And religious leaders, especially from the Christian community, have been raising such issues time and again. The Christian community has also been raising the concerns of narcotic jihad," the BJP chief said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala was now in a situation where the Left talks about treating everyone equally but the feeling among the religious community was that they are supporting some sections and at the same time, the policy was divide and rule, Mr Nadda further said.

"Their policy is pseudo secularism. The policy is to give special treatment to one section of the society and try to divide the other section," he said.

Mr Nadda also spoke about the political murders that have taken place in Kerala in the last 15 years and alleged that there is a drastic increase in violence in the state.

"In 2016, 55 political murders took place. Twelve took place in Kannur district which is the Chief Minister's home district. There is a drastic increase in the violence and murder and organised murder in the state. (As many as) 1,019 murders have taken place in Kerala in the last three years. This state under the Left Democratic Front is full of lawlessness and corruption," Mr Nadda said.

Mr Nadda also spoke about the various policies initiated by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the welfare of the people, including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, Jal Jeevan mission, Jan Dhan Yojana among others.