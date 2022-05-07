Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 8

NEW DELHI: A depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal about 170km west of Car Nicobar and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 8, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

IMD predicted that it will move northwestward till May 10 and recurve north northeastwards thereafter.

"Depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal at 1130 hrs IST of 7th May about 170km west of CarNicobar.

To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 8th May. To move northwestward till 10th May and recurve north northeastwards thereafter," IMD said in a tweet.