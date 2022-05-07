National

BJP to protest outside Kejriwal's residence over Bagga's arrest case

According to the police sources, the police have made preparations to confront any situation.
Visual of protest by BJP workers against Tajinder Bagga's arrest on May 6 (Photo:ANI)
ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab police, the party workers will stage a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, Bagga reached his home in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked by Punjab Police

The special branch of the police has been activated for the purpose along with the deployment of a heavy force around the Chief Minister's residence.

The anti-riots cell of the Delhi police will also be at the spot of the protest.

